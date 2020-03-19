Vroutsis announces extension of unemployment benefit

Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis sent a message to the business world while speaking in parliament on Thursday, warning against acting in haste and panic.

“The crisis will pass and the next day must find us together and united. There can be no business without employees, nor vice versa. We need to ensure social cohesion, at this difficult time for the country,” he stressed.

The minister announced that a Legislative Act will be signed in the coming hours – on Thursday or Friday – that will include, among others, an extension of unemployment benefits that are due to end in the first quarter of 2020 by two months.