Amount to be given to businesses through guarantee mechanism raised to 6 bln euros

The amount to be handed over through a guarantee scheme for working capital loans to small and medium-sized enterprises will be raised to up to 6.0 billion euros, up from 3.0 billion euros announced on Wednesday, bringing the total package of measures to businesses to 8.75 billion euros, Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis said on Friday, during the presentation of the third package of measures to support the economy.

This measure concerns working capital loans through banks to small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Our aim is that when the epidemic ends, the Greek economy is immediately back on track. I am absolutely certain that we will achieve this with the cooperation of every one of us,” said Georgiadis.