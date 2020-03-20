Foreign Ministry continues efforts to repatriate Greeks as travel restrictions expand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias spoke on the telephone with his Spanish counterpart Arancha González Laya on Thursday evening on the repatriation of Greek citizens from Spain and Latin America by special flights over the next few days, said diplomatic sources on Thursday evening.

Apart from discussing the development of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said that the two ministers also agreed to work closely to facilitate the repatriation of Spanish citizens currently in Greece, as flights between Spain and Greece have been suspended.

It was also made known that Spain will actively assist in the repatriation of Greeks from Latin America, as it plans return operations for its own citizens there.

Greek Embassy in Poland issues last call for return flight to Greece

The Greek Embassy in Warsaw on Thursday announced that Aegean Airlines has scheduled a special flight for Greeks in Poland, to depart on Saturday for Greece at 13:25 Warsaw time (12:25 pm Athens time).

The embassy’s announcement added that the Warsaw Airport (Lotnisko Chopina-Okecie) will be open from 10:00 local time, to allow for the last-minute purchase of tickets for those interested on boarding the flight or anyone who has not yet contacted Aegean Airlines.

Anyone wishing to buy a last-minute ticket can forward their name and telephone number to the Embassy’s email address at gremb.war@mfa.gr by Friday, March 20, 13:00 pm. Strict priority will be kept.

AMNA