Greek banks extend relief measure for coronavirus restrictions to individual borrowers

Greek member banks will extend their support measures for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions to individuals as well, the Hellenic Bank Association (HBA) said on Thursday.

Following talks with the ministers of Finance and Investments, they said member banks will suspend loan repayments for three months, after contacting each borrower.

They noted however that individuals and businesses not affected by restrictions or shutdowns of businesses must continue to pay their installments as usual.

