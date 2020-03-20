Health minister urges citizens to give blood and not travel to countryside or islands

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Friday afternoon urged Greek citizens to consider blood donation as one of the few important and urgent reasons to venture outdoors amidst the coronavirus pandemic, in a post on Twitter.

In the tweet, accompanied by a photo of his visit to a blood donation center, Kikilias wrote: “We stay home and go out only to donate blood, to save lives. Even more so, in these difficult times, we support those of our fellow human beings who are in need – and now there is a real need.”

The Health Minister also reiterated the significance of staying indoors and not traveling to one’s village home or island home.

Health authorities have repeatedly said that leaving cities for the countryside does not put one out of the virus’ way, bearing in mind that undue burden would be placed on local and limited resources.

AMNA