Some 94 people have lost their lives to seasonal influenza so far this winter season, 4 of them last week, the National Public Health Organization reported on Thursday.

Of these, 76 died while under intensive care (ICU). Of those who perished, 55 were men, 39 were women, while 87 belonged to high-risk vulnerable groups. Only 34 of these patients had been vaccinated against the flu.

The total of advanced flu cases is 241 so far, with 220 hospitalized in ICUs. Only 92 had received flu shots.