Efforts to repatriate Greeks abroad to continue over weekend

Efforts to repatriate Greeks that are abroad and wish to return to Greece continued on Saturday, as a series of countries introduced flight bans to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Greeks from Madrid and Barcelona were due to return on Aegean flights on Saturday and to depart from the Italian port of Ancona by ship to Igoumenitsa on Saturday afternoon. A flight from Warsaw will return Greeks in Poland at 17:00. More flights carrying Greeks home are scheduled to depart on Sunday, from Madrid, Barcelona, Prague, Tbilisi and Kiev.

The efforts to bring Greeks home are being coordinated by the foreign ministry, in collaboration with civil protection mechanism headed by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has been working closely with his counterparts abroad in recent days to facilitate the return of Greek nationals.

All Greek nationals returning to Greece from abroad are required to observe a 14-day mandatory self-isolation period.

Meanwhile, the Greek Embassy in Germany has advised Greek citizens that wish to return to do so on existing commercial flights as soon as possible, warning that they may face difficulties later on. It noted that prevention measures in Germany are affecting the manner and opening hours of Greek consular authorities in the country.

ΑΜΝΑ