Greece restricts the use of ships and leisure craft to prevent spread of Covid-19

The shipping and health ministries on Saturday published a Joint Ministerial Decision (JMD) that restricts the use of ships and leisure craft of all types, including sea taxis, in a bid to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions do not apply to permanent residents of the islands, the armed forces, coast guard, security forces, and forces participating in the operations of the European border police and coast guard, or of the general secretariat for civil protection.

Also exempted are public-sector staff and training personnel, healthcare and research staff on official business or travel for “urgent social necessity” providing there are documents to certify each of the above before boarding.

Ships are also required to observe special hygiene rules and protection measures for crew and passengers.

All leisure craft are banned from setting sail or docking at a Greek port or harbour after midnight on March 21, regardless of what flag they are registered under. After that date, they can move within Greek territory only without passengers and only in the case of emergencies (breakdowns, damage, etc), test sailing and changes of dock at the orders of port authorities, travel to shipyards for repairs etc, or to be supplied with fuel, water and food.

The restrictions will apply from March 21 until April 21.