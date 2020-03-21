Raft of legislation on migration and coronavirus crises tabled for ratification

Acts of Legislative Content relating to the requisitioning of real estate on the migrant-reception islands and to suspend all submissions of asylum applications were tabled for ratification in the Greek parliament on Saturday.

A series of Acts of Legislative Content (ALCs) for emergency measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic were tabled in parliament for ratification on Saturday.

Among the measures envisaged is the ability to directly assign contracts for the purchase of medical supplies and protective gear and to requisition beds and intensive-care units (ICUs) in private hospitals and clinics.

Other measures postpone deadlines and suspend fines for the payment of VAT by the self-employed and businesses, suspend the collection of VAT and other taxes owed by businesses affected by the coronavirus measures and other measures relating to collection of social insurance contributions.

The ALCs include temporary measures for organising work spaces and the special-purpose leave, as well as the special mechanism to support workers at businesses whose operation is temporarily suspended.

Other measures refer to distance learning at universities, the cancellation of March 25 parades and the unobstructed supply of supermarkets and catering businesses, as well as measures to ensure an adequate supply of personal protection and hygiene products, which limit the purchases of alcohol, disinfectants and related items to three per customer.

There are also emergency laws for the hiring of extra medical and nursing staff in welfare institutions, suspending the normal restrictions.

ΑΜΝΑ