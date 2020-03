Sunday morning… Chania… March 2020!

All streets, cafes, restaurants are now eerily empty. The Venetian Harbour… deserted!

And the few pedestrians still wandering are usually wearing masks.

The old city of Chania is now so quiet and desolate, it’s hard to recall what the crowds were like just a few days ago.

This astonishing moment when the world hit pause on normal life will never be forgotten by those who lived through it.