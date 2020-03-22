PM Mitsotakis imposes ban on circulation as of Monday morning, to stem spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a ban on public movement as of 06:00 on Monday, introducing the stringest measure so far to stem the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic in Greece.

The ban, he said, aims to stop the few irresponsible people who can endanger society at large, closing the loopholes that allow the highly contagious virus to spread.

Exceptions are for people who are going to and from work and for security and medical forces, shopping for food, and going to medical appointments.

Τhose circulating must be carrying ID with them at all times.

He said the president of the Republic and party leaders had all been informed.

ΑΜΝΑ