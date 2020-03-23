71 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece, says Tsiodras; total 695

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Monday announced 71 new cases of confirmed coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours in Greece.

This brings Greece’s confirmed cases total to 695, he added, which occurred in 28 regions nationwide and most of the most cases recorded in Attica region.

Some 114 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 35 are intubated at Intensive Care Units. A 61 pct of hospitalized patients are men, while 29 patients who recovered from Covid-19 have so far been discharged from hospitals.

Greece’s Covid-19 fatalities as of Monday evening stands at 17, of whom 14 were men and 3 were women.