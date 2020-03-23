European Union Foreign Affairs Council holds video conference on coronavirus

A video conference of ministers participating in the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council began on Monday with the participation of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

The FAC meeting will focus on developments concerning the coronavirus pandemic, with emphasis on coordinating efforts to repatriate European citizens, working together to deal with the repercussions of the virus and addressing its geopolitical implications, according to a foreign ministry announcement.

Developments concerning migration pressure at the Greek-Turkish border and the implementation of the EU-Turkey Declaration of March 2016, the situation in Libya and the processes for setting up the EU’s new arms surveillance mission will also be discussed, as well as the strategic review of the EUTM Mali mission.