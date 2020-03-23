Measures in energy market are balanced, Hatzidakis says

Τhe measures announced for the energy market are balanced and provide relief to enterprises and vulnerable groups, Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis underlined on Monday, speaking to ANT1 TV.

Following announcements from the Public Power Corporation (PPC) and Elpedison of discounts to electricity bills in compliance with the recommendations of the government and the ministry, Hatzidakis expressed certainty that other energy companies will follow suit.

“We are, as much as we can, assisting these companies with liquidity injections but we ask that they show sensitivity to society, to the extent that they are able, Hatzidakis said.He also noted that the curfew did not affect the continuous supply of electricity, gas and liquid fuels.

Earlier, Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Monday announced a package of relief measures for household consumers of electricity, including the abolition of a fixed charge, discounts for using e-bills and an additional 8.0 pct discount to vulnerable customers and for electricity consumption of more than 2,000 KWh. These measures will be valid from March 26 and for a period of three months.

In an announcement, PPC said it stands by Greek society during these difficult times and noted that its main priority was to protect the energy supply in the country and at the same time support consumers.

According to sources, other energy providers are preparing similar measures for their customers.