AHEPA hospital staff appeal for more protective supplies

Τhe staff at the AHEPA coronavirus referral hospital in Thessaloniki have issued an urgent appeal for more supplies of protective gear to help their battle against Covid-19, noting that there are shortages of both surgical masks and antiseptics.

“They give us one simple mask for eight hours, which does not last more than two hours because it is destroyed by the water vapour from our breath. They give us antiseptics one drop at a time. The protection measures are being reduced every day without us knowing whether they were adequate to begin with. AHEPA is a referral hospital for coronavirus and when a new case arrives, they go out into the corridor and shout “positive passing” so that we know to get out of the way,” said the head of the workers’ association at AHEPA.

In an announcement, the workers at AHEPA said: “Economy in the supplies means economising on our lives and our needs. It is established that 10 pct of the cases are medical staff. We are not heroes, we are workers and we want what is self-evident… We are not expendable, we are not for one day only. We continue with strength, doing what must be done, but we demand that the state provide us with the weapons and the means that we need. Praise does not protect us”.

