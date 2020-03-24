Greek coronavirus infections rise to 743, 8 on Crete; fatalities 20 – Most people observing curfew

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 48 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infections, raising Greece’s total to 743.

Some 134 infected patients are currently hospitalized, of whom 45 are intubated in Intensive Care Units. The average age of all these patients is 68 years, of whom 60 pct are men.

So far 32 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Greece now records 20 deaths from Covid-19, while the average age of those perished was 75 years, Tsiodras added.

Minister Hardalias

The overwhelming majority of Greeks seem to understand the necessity of the restrictive measures taken and follow curfew instructions faithfully, said Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias, during the daily update on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday evening.

Speaking alongside infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras, Hardalias noted that according to data of the Ministry of Digital Governance, during the first 24 hours of the curfew, authorities received some 1.3 million SMS (text message) requests to leave home, but that another high percentage of citizens also failed to complete the process.

He said that returning to normality depends exclusively on implementing restrictive measures against the coronavirus pandemic most diligently.