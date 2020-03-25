Clashes between illegal immigrants supported by Turkey at Greek borders (videos)

Serious clashes take place again at the Greek-Turkish borders in Evros after illegal immigrants attempted to storm the fence on the borderline, protothema.gr reports.

The illegal immigrants are encouraged, as usual, by the Turkish police who launched tear gas grenades against the Greek defending forces.

Their number and the frequency by which they were launched, nevertheless, were unprecedented as it can be seen in the footage below.

Earlier, new attempts were made to destroy the barbed wire through the use of tools, while some of them were seen using surveillance and recording equipment to monitor the Greek forces’ moves.

The fence is being continuously reinforced on the Greek side, while on the Turkish side they try to open holes in it to get illegal immigrants through, without success so far.

Turkish media broadcast videos depicting the disinfection of the migrant camp set up by the Turkish side of the border. The Turkish side’s moves raise questions about whether there are Covid-19 cases among the illegal immigrants or whether there is sufficient concern for their protection by the Turkish authorities.