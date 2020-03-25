Coronavirus fight: Over 5,500 volunteers via digital ministry’s platform in Greece

More than 5,500 volunteers have applied through the digital ministry’s https://ethelontes.gov.gr/ platform to offer their services in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, ANA reports.

It is a voluntary program aimed at anyone who can provide assistance, such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, psychologists, medical students, but also retirees from the health sciences. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution to this effort can also participate by providing administrative, technical and any other support to the health system regardless of their qualifications. Volunteers will be able to register by filling in their registration form.

Volunteers who are selected, depending on the position for which they are chosen, will receive intensive training from the head of the service or unit they join and start working immediately.