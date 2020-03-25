PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flags, F-16s, empty streets and churches… Chania city in the days of coronavirus!

What a beautiful day to celebrate a National Holiday! Νot too warm! Greeks celebrate the 25th March a double holiday: a historical and a religious one. Greeks celebrate the War of Independence against the Ottoman Empire.

Greek Orthodox Church celebrates the Annunciation by archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary that she should become the mother of Jesus Christ the Son of God. 25th March is exactly nine months before Christmas!

The country marks the double holiday with two things: Parades and Bakaliaros (Cod fish)…

But all of the above seem like an old story in the days of coronavirus… Chania… an empty city…