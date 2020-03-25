Ryanair: Limited schedule for coming days to keep skies open

All of the team at Ryanair are working hard to provide repatriation and rescue flights for many EU Governments. We are also offering our aircraft for emergency medical flights, including to/from China. Our pilots, engineers and other airline professionals will keep trying to assist EU Governments where we can through this Covid-19 crisis.

As most EU countries have imposed flight bans or other restrictions, over 90% of Ryanair’s aircraft will be grounded for the coming weeks. We will comply with these restrictions at all times. We are all working with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights will be very low.

For the next week (Fri 27 Mar to Thur 2 Apr), Ryanair will operate daily or weekly flights on the following routes; (all flight info details are on our website at www.ryanair.com)

To/From Ireland To/From the UK Dublin – London (STN) London (STN) – Dublin Dublin – London (GAT) London (GAT) – Dublin Dublin – Birmingham Birmingham – Dublin Dublin – Bristol Edinburgh – Dublin Dublin – Edinburgh Bristol – Dublin Dublin – Glasgow Glasgow – Dublin Dublin – Manchester Manchester – Dublin Dublin – Amsterdam London (STN) – Eindhoven Dublin – Brussels London (STN) – Lisbon Dublin – Berlin London (STN) – Cork Dublin – Lisbon London (STN) – Berlin Dublin – Cologne London (STN) – Budapest Cork – London (STN)



All these aircraft are disinfected daily, with low loads social distancing will be optimised on-board and we ask all passengers to cooperate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.

Ryanair apologises sincerely for the unprecedented grounding of our aircraft fleet and any schedule disruptions this may have caused, but we must all work together with EU Governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our citizens and our health services

As we all work to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, let’s take care of ourselves, each other, our families, and our communities.