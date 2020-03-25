Till Then #StaySafe: Marketing Greece’s campaign of hope

With the slogan Till Then #StaySafe, Marketing Greece has launched a new campaign inviting people to keep dreaming of all that Greece has to offer, even as the world battles the spread of COVID-19.

Diving into azure waters off a pristine beach bathed in Cycladic sunshine; wandering through winding alleys in a picturesque Greek village: for millions across the globe these experiences were something they were eagerly anticipating. Now with day-to-day life upended to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, they seem farther away than ever.

But with its new campaign, Marketing Greece seeks to remind us that this too shall pass, and Greece will be here ready to welcome all when it does.

“In these times humanity is called on to rise to a major challenge, and messages of hope and optimism needed more than ever. Greek tourism, completely connected as it is with the feeling of freedom, immediacy and escape from daily life, is sending its own message of waiting for tomorrow, urging above all the public to #StaySafe,” Marketing Greece wrote in its announcement of the campaign.

The body, a non-profit initiative of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, has released 15 glorious images of the best Greece has to offer free-of-charge for use in promoting the campaign.

This article first appeared in Greece-Is.com, an English-language publishing initiative by Kathimerini.