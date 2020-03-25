VIDEO: Greek president, prime minister, honor Greek Independence Day at simple and brief ceremony

Δύο ελικοπττερα σινούκ της Αεροπορίας Στρατού πραγματοποιούν διέλευση από πάνω από την πλατεία Συντάγματος , Τετάρτη 25 Μαρτίου 2020. Με ένα λιτό και διαφορετικό τρόπο τιμήθηκε φέτος η επέτειος της 25ης Μαρτίου. Οι συνθήκες με τα μέτρα για τον κορωνοϊό, ματαίωσαν τις παρελάσεις τις εορταστικές εκδηλώσεις και τις δοξολογίες στους ιερούς ναούς , ενώ κατά τη διάρκεια της κατάθεσης στεφάνου προς τιμήν των ηρώων της Επανάστασης του 1821 από την Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου, τον πρωθυπουργό Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη, τον πρόεδρο της Βουλής Κωνσταντίνο Τασούλα, τον αρχηγό της Αξιωματικής Αντιπολίτευσης Αλέξη Τσίπρα, τους αρχηγούς των κοινοβουλευτικών κομμάτων και τους αρχηγούς των Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων από , πάνω από την πλατεία Συντάγματος έγινε διέλευση 4 μαχητικών αεροσκαφών Mirage 2000/-5 της Πολεμικής Αεροπορίας και 6 ελικοπτέρων της Αεροπορίας Στρατού και του Πολεμικού Ναυτικού. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/Παντελής Σαίτας

This year’s Greek Independence Day on March 25 was celebrated without parades marching by the stand of political leaders at Syntagma Square, following stringest measures to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Parliament on Wednesday, President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a small audience consisting of the Parliament president, party leaders and the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, all standing on a straight line and at safe distances from one another. There was no public audience on the sidewalk across, and the band consisted of only ten individuals. There was no honor guard bestowing honor to state leaders.

The only other formal sign of the anniversary commemoration  in central Athens was by air, with four fighter jets and six military helicopters flying over for the duration of the brief ceremony.

President Sakellaropoulou spent under 5 minutes at the Tomb, and after laying a wreath and expressing wishes, departed.

Mitsotakis, Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas, and party leaders Alexis Tsipras, Fofi Gennimata and Dimitris Koutsoubas held brief exchanges in pairs and keeping distances.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.