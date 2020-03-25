VIDEO: Greek president, prime minister, honor Greek Independence Day at simple and brief ceremony

This year’s Greek Independence Day on March 25 was celebrated without parades marching by the stand of political leaders at Syntagma Square, following stringest measures to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Parliament on Wednesday, President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a small audience consisting of the Parliament president, party leaders and the chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff, all standing on a straight line and at safe distances from one another. There was no public audience on the sidewalk across, and the band consisted of only ten individuals. There was no honor guard bestowing honor to state leaders.

The only other formal sign of the anniversary commemoration in central Athens was by air, with four fighter jets and six military helicopters flying over for the duration of the brief ceremony.

President Sakellaropoulou spent under 5 minutes at the Tomb, and after laying a wreath and expressing wishes, departed.

Mitsotakis, Parliament President Constantine Tassoulas, and party leaders Alexis Tsipras, Fofi Gennimata and Dimitris Koutsoubas held brief exchanges in pairs and keeping distances.