Coronavirus expected to have gentler impact on Greece relative to eurozone, Staikouras says

The impact of the coronavirus on the Greek economy is expected to be gentler than in other eurozone countries, but forecasts depend on how long the pandemic lasts, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told SKAI TV on Thursday.

The minister noted that, on the basis of current figures, GDP is expected to shrink by 1-3 pct due to the coronavirus, while a strong recovery is expected in 2021.

Staikouras also said that almost all companies will be included in the support measures next week, with only a few exceptions.