Tourism Ministry: First group of hotels to operate by exception across Greece

The Greek Ministry of Tourism has announced that hotels that remain open year-round must suspend operation to protect staff from the coronavirus pandemic from 11 pm today (March 23) through to April 30.

The only exceptions will be three hotels in Athens, three in Thessaloniki and one per capital of each region, it was noted.

For hotels with a minimum of 10% occupancy at the time of the decision’s publication, the regulation applies from 26.3.2020 at 12:00 and lasts until 30.4.2020 at 12:00.

Furthermore, specific hotels and accommodation facilities may be excluded from the ban in order to offer accommodation to armed forces, security forces, medical, nursing or the healthcare personnel, education staff,  EU officials, impacted individuals, asylum seekers or refugees, and students.

The full list is as follows:

  1. Agia
  2. Poseidon
  3. LUCY
  4. ARCHONTIKO CHRISTOU-EVIS
  5. Twenty One
  6. Elefsina
  7. Plaza 
  8. Ellinis
  9. GOLDEN CITY
  10. Avra
  11. Park
  12. Castro
  13. MYTILANA CHORIO
  14. Diamantidis
  15. CHIOS CHANDRIS
  16. AGRINIO PREMIER HEART HOTEL
  17. Astir
  18. ACHILLEION
  19. ARTA PALACE
  20. KIERION
  21. Dionysos
  22. Australia
  23. AETON MELATHRON
  24. FAMILIA
  25. IPPOTON
  26. IONIAN PLAZA -IONIAN SQUARE
  27. BOSCHETTO
  28. AIGES
  29. ROTONDA
  30. Panorama
  31. Vergina
  32. Elena
  33. MARELIA
  34. Lato
  35. Lato
  36. ELINA HOLIDAYS APARTMENTS
  37. Lato
  38. SUITES OF THE GODS
  39. TITANIA
  40. Kos
  41. MYKONOS AKTI
  42. MEDITERRANEAN
  43. Artemis
  44. Korinthos
  45. Plaza
  46. Filippos
  47. Samaras
  48. Archontiko
  49. ALFA HOTEL
  50. DIONI HOTEL

The Ministry ‘s full list (in Greek) and contact info are attached below. Please note that the second page of the archive refers to the respective hotels of the first, in the same order.

