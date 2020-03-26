Tourism Ministry: First group of hotels to operate by exception across Greece

The Greek Ministry of Tourism has announced that hotels that remain open year-round must suspend operation to protect staff from the coronavirus pandemic from 11 pm today (March 23) through to April 30.

The only exceptions will be three hotels in Athens, three in Thessaloniki and one per capital of each region, it was noted.

For hotels with a minimum of 10% occupancy at the time of the decision’s publication, the regulation applies from 26.3.2020 at 12:00 and lasts until 30.4.2020 at 12:00.

Furthermore, specific hotels and accommodation facilities may be excluded from the ban in order to offer accommodation to armed forces, security forces, medical, nursing or the healthcare personnel, education staff, EU officials, impacted individuals, asylum seekers or refugees, and students.

The full list is as follows:

Agia Poseidon LUCY ARCHONTIKO CHRISTOU-EVIS Twenty One Elefsina Plaza Ellinis GOLDEN CITY Avra Park Castro MYTILANA CHORIO Diamantidis CHIOS CHANDRIS AGRINIO PREMIER HEART HOTEL Astir ACHILLEION ARTA PALACE KIERION Dionysos Australia AETON MELATHRON FAMILIA IPPOTON IONIAN PLAZA -IONIAN SQUARE BOSCHETTO AIGES ROTONDA Panorama Vergina Elena MARELIA Lato Lato ELINA HOLIDAYS APARTMENTS Lato SUITES OF THE GODS TITANIA Kos MYKONOS AKTI MEDITERRANEAN Artemis Korinthos Plaza Filippos Samaras Archontiko ALFA HOTEL DIONI HOTEL

The Ministry ‘s full list (in Greek) and contact info are attached below. Please note that the second page of the archive refers to the respective hotels of the first, in the same order.