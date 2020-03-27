Coronavirus Greece: 966 total, 74 new cases & 28 fatalities in total

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 74 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 2 new deaths.

This brings the country’s total to 966 confirmed infections and 28 deaths.

Of those who died, 23 were men and 5 were women, with an average age of 73 years. Most of these patients had underlying health issues, he added.

A total of 66 patients are treated at Intensive Care Units, of them 65 patients are intubated.

So far 52 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

So far a total of 13,477 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece, said Tsiodras.

ProtoThema.gr