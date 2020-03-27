First woman in Greece to give birth while infected with coronavirus discharged from hospital

The first woman in Greece to give birth while infected with coronavirus is to be discharged from Attikon Hospital on Friday, along with her baby boy. Both mother and infant are in excellent health and, according to the protocol, after two negative tests for coronavirus, the 24-year-old woman can leave hospital with her baby, born on March 18, who has also tested negative for the virus.

The second woman with Covid-19 to give birth, again to a healthy baby boy, remains at Attikon hospital for observation with the infant.