The European Center for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC) Rapid Risk Assessment for the Coronavirus

The European Center for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC) issued on March 25th the seventh update of Rapid Risk Assessment: “Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic: increased transmission in the EU/EEA and the UK“.

One can find in this report:

– Updated data on the epidemiological situation in the EU/EEA and the UK

– Data on disease and case severity from Europe

– Risk associated with COVID-19 for people from the EU/EEA and the UK

– Risk of widespread national community transmission in the EU/EEA and the UK in the coming weeks

– Risk to healthcare systems capacity being exceeded in the EU/EEA and the UK in the coming weeks

– Options for preparedness and response for the mitigation phase focused on the community setting, hospitals and surveillance and testing