Coronavirus cases reach 1,061, with 95 new cases, and a total of 32 fatalities, says Tsiodras

The Health Ministry’s spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday evening announced 95 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 4 new deaths.

This brings the country’s total to 1,061 confirmed infections and 32 deaths.

Of those who died, 25 were men and 7 were women, with an average age of 73 years.

69 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units.

On his part, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias announced the suspension of flights to and from the Netherlands starting from Sunday 29 March at 03.00 until April 15.

Referring to the repatriations, he said that they are carried out only for persons with very special reasons adding that they are not conducting a general repatriation because it would be disastrous for the country’s public health.