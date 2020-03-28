Curfew violations reached 1,143 on Friday, 113 on Crete

Police on Saturday announced that there were 1,143 recorded violations of the curfew imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Friday, while there were nine arrests for the illegal operation of shops and other businesses.

Specifically, police said that violations of curfew were recorded in the region of Attica (387), on Crete (113), on the Ionian islands (101), in Western Greece (100), in the Peloponnese (81), in Thessaloniki (75), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (57), in Central Greece (50), in Thessaly (47), in Epirus (42), on the southern Aegean islands (38), in Central Macedonia (23) on the islands of the North Aegean (18) and in Western Macedonia (11).

It is noted that a total of 5,206 violations have been recorded since the first day of the measure on Monday, March 23.

Police also made nine arrests for the illegal operation of business premises, of which three were in Attica region, two in western Greece, one in the Peloponnese, one in Central Macedonia, one on the Ionian islands and one on Crete.

Police said that 289 persons have been arrested in total since March 12, first day of the measure.