Five tons of chloroquine are being distributed to public hospitals in Greece

The process of distributing the 5 tonnes of chloroquine to public hospitals imported from India is in its final phase, as revealed by protothema.gr.

According to reliable media sources, the substance was ordered and manufactured in tablets by the pharmaceutical industry Uni-pharmaSA, which has reportedly announced that it will release 24 million doses free of charge to the Greek state in 200 mg tablets.

The Greek pharmaceutical industry had been licensed to release chloroquine phosphate in 1984 and had released the drug Unikinon, widely reported as a potentially successful treatment for the coronavirus pandemic (SARS-COV-19).

The therapeutic procedure will be determined based on the recommendations of the scientific community.