Curfew violations reach 1,400 on Saturday, 120 on Crete

Police on Sunday announced that there were 1,400 recorded violations of the curfew imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus throughout Greece on Saturday, while there were seven arrests for the illegal operation of shops and other businesses.

Specifically, police said that violations of curfew were recorded in the region of Attica (547), on Crete (120), on the Ionian islands (104), in Thessaloniki (72), in Central Greece (72), in Western Greece (71), in Central Macedonia (66) in the Peloponnese (65), in Thessaly (62), in Epirus (60), on the southern Aegean islands (54), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (50), on the islands of the North Aegean (23) and in Western Macedonia (19).

It is noted that a total of 6,606 violations have been recorded since the first day of the measure on Monday, March 23.

Police also made seven arrests for the illegal operation of business premises, of which three were in Attica region, one in the Peloponnese, one in Central Macedonia, one in Epirus and one in Thessaly region.

Police said that 296 persons have been arrested in total since March 12, first day of the measure.