Health Min Kikilias: April will be a crucial month over the course of the spread of the coronavirus in Greece

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias expressed his optimism over the course of the spread of the coronavirus in Greece in an interview with SKAI TV on Sunday.

“We have a whole month (April) ahead of us which I consider very crucial because now we will see the results of the measures” he underlined.

However, he said that “it is very easy from the course of a battle which gives specific results to go to disaster scenarios if we do not understand that me must keep the distances and stay at home and take care of ourselves”.

He also said that over 600 ventilators have been ordered from different suppliers worldwide adding that the ministry has provided for special flights, even military flights, to bring the ventilators to Greece.

