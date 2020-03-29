NOTAM out for suspension of flights to/from the Netherlands and Germany

Civil Aviation Authority directive (NOTAM) suspending flights to and from the Netherlands, Germany and Greece was issued on Saturday and is effective from 06:00 on Sunday 29 March, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece.

The suspension will be active until April 15 (06:00).

Particularly for Germany, flights will be allowed from Germany to the International Airport of Athens “Eleftherios Venizelos”.

Exceptions include cargo, sanitary, humanitarian, and ferry flights (of flight staff), as well as state, emergency and over-flights, and flights for resupplying and repatriation.