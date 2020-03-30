Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies offers hospital equipment, medicine and healthcare supplies

The Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies said on Monday in a statement that it is offering hospital equipment, medicine and healthcare supplies, thus participating in a collective national effort to tackle the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Association and its member companies have provided top priority materials, including 22 high-tech ICU ventilators, 122 ICU vital function screens, 300 inhalation chambers, 6,000 certified masks for medical and nursing staff, antiseptic solutions (22 tonnes of ethyl alcohol) as well as a significant donation of an innovative drug for the treatment of the virus.