Mitsotakis calls on ND deputies to deposit half their salary into a special coronavirus account

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday urged members of his cabinet and ruling New Democracy MPs to deposit half their salary into a special account to fight the coronavirus for the next two months. The prime minister said he was confident that other parties will follow suit.

Mitsotakis’s posted the following message:

“As the government was first to mobilise, with bold measures against the pandemic, so our country’s political classes must stand on the front lines of solidarity.

In a symbolic initiative, therefore, I urge all ND MPs, as well as ministers and deputy ministers, to deposit 50 pct of their salary [to help] in the fight against the coronavirus for the next two months. These funds will be directed to the special account for Covid-19.

We are all of us equal in the face of the threat to health. But in the battle against it, everyone has to offer according to their ability. I am sure that the other parties will follow suit.”

AMNA