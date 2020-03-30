Onassis Foundation donates 13.5 million of surgical masks to the Greek state

Τhe Onassis Foundation, in cooperation with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ office and the health ministry, will donate 13.5 million surgical masks that Onassis Foundation President Antonis Papadimitriou will deliver to Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, the foundation announced on Monday.

The first of three Aegean Airlines planes bringing a consignment of masks to Greece landed on Monday at Athens International Airport, while a second is expected on Tuesday with 27,000 packages containing 13.5 million masks, with a total cost of 7.75 million euros.

The masks will be distributed by the health minsitry to cover needs throughout the country and be a great relief for the medical and nursing staff in their battle against the coronavirus.

“With collective effort and by investing in collaboration everything can be achieved,” said an Onassis Foundation announcement. In this national and global crisis, the Onassis Foundation could not be absent. It declares itself ‘present’ with an eye on the future. This initiative was the least “thank you” that we could send to the medical and nursing staff of the country for their vital work. We will always be at society’s side by supporting the everyday heroes that show us how to go one step further with a sense of personal and social responsibility. United, even from a distance we will make it. We stay at home but we don’t stay away,” said the Foundation’s announcement.

