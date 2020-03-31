Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reach 1,314 on Tuesday: 82 new cases, 7 deaths

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 82 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and 7 new deaths.

He said that 383 passengers onboard a ship were tested for Covid-19, and some 20 new infections were reported there.

Speaking at the daily televised update on the pandemic, he said this brings the country’s total to 1,314 confirmed infections and 49 deaths. From those who have died since the start of the outbreak, 37 were men and 16 were women, over 90 pct had underlying health issues and their average age was over 70 years of age.

Some 85 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 17 of them being women. The average age of ICU patients is 66 years, and more than half of these suffer from underlying health issues. A total of 6 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.