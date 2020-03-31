Thessaloniki promenade to close after 2 pm, weekends

Thessaloniki’s waterfront promenade will be fenced and cordoned off outside of working hours as of Tuesday afternoon, the city’s authorities decided late on Monday, after hundreds of residents flocked there in violation of the social distancing rules imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Specifically, 400 barricades will be set up to prevent access to the promenade, stretching from the Votsis statue to the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, while the area will also be cordoned off.

Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, in charge of civil protection and the coronavirus response, took the decision in cooperation with national director for civil protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou, Thessaloniki Mayor Konstantinos Zervas and Central Macedonia’s regional governor, Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

“Non-compliance with measures and rules restricting the movement of citizens has, unfortunately, resulted in stricter measures,” Hardalias said.

As of Tuesday and for the next two weeks, residents will only be able to access the promenade from 8:00 until 14:00. Monday through Friday.

ΑΜΝΑ