Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reach 1,415 on Wednesday: 81 new cases, one death in last 24hrs

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 81 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and one new death.

Speaking at the daily televised update on the pandemic, he said that including the 20 confirmed infections onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos ship, anchored off the port of Piraeus, the Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 1,415.

Deaths total 50 since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 38 were men and 12 were women, over 90 pct had underlying health issues and their average age was 72 years of age.

Some 90 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units, with 14 of them being women. The average age of ICU patients is 66 years, and more than half of these suffer from underlying health issues. A total of 6 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

AMNA