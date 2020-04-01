Infirmaries for early detection of coronavirus cases open at Chios and Samos hotspots

A special out-patient infirmary aimed at the early detection of possible coronavirus cases among asylum seekers at the VIAL reception and identification centre (RIC) on Chios has started its operation just outside the camp.

The VIAL infirmary opened on Tuesday and a similar one has opened at the Vathy RIC on Samos.

Τhe infirmary outside Moria reception centre on Lesvos opened last Saturday.

“The aim of their creation is to relieve the hospitals while protecting the health of both the local population and that of the migrants and refugees,” stated regional governor Kostas Moutzouris to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.