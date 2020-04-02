Greek gov’t tables 5.0 bln euros supplementary budget to deal with the impact of the pandemic

The Greek government on Thursday tabled in Parliament a supplementary budget worth 5.0 billion euros to finance economic support measures announced for enterprises and individuals hit by the pandemic.

The amendment envisages measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus in Greece and to deal with the negative effects of the pandemic.

The amdendment envisages the increase, through a supplementary budget, of the finance ministry’s spending ceiling by 5.0 billion euros. The Fiscal Council has approved the measure, which will be covered by both community funds and borrowing.

The EU has given member-states significant flexibility to offer their national healthcare systems all the funds needed to deal with the pandemic.