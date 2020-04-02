Retail shops to remain closed in Greece until April 11

A new joint ministerial decision on the extension of the retail shops’ closure until 11 April was issued on Sunday and refers to 66 sectors of the economy, ANA reports.

“We are proceeding with plan and discipline” noted on his twitter account Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis publishing the new ministerial decision which foresees the extension of the shops and businesses closure in 66 sectors of the economy as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus. From the measures are excluded the e-commerce and phone-commerce services with home delivery as well as mobile phone services.