Campaign to feed strays

Given that stray cats and dogs are finding it increasingly difficult to find food owing to the restriction on people’s movements, the Municipality of Thessaloniki in northern Greece has launched a campaign with the help of volunteers to ensure that most of them are fed daily.

The endeavor is sponsored by two companies that have provided food for dogs and cats.

“At the moment food is being distributed to most of the municipality,” said Maria Arvanitidou, the authorized municipal councilor for stray animal issues.

The municipality has received hundreds of requests from volunteers to help in the effort. Last week local authorities near the popular Seich Sou forest in Thessaloniki warned the public about attacks by packs of hungry stray dogs.

eKathimerini.com