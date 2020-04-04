Culture at Home: Greece’s National Theater Streams Plays for Free Online

The National Theater of Greece is offering free access to some of its performances via its website, in an effort to bring people closer to art amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating for more than 100 years, Greece’s National Theater has staged works of popular ancient, classic and contemporary writers.

“We are responding to the COVID-19 crisis by offering people alternative ways of accessing culture. In this unprecedented, gloomy environment, the National Theater, through its website www.n-t.gr will have a special place in the daily lives of each and every one of us,” the historic organization said in an announcement.

Plays will broadcast for free every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The performances will also be available during the same days and hours at the websites of the Ministries of Culture – www.culture.gr – and Digital Governance – www.mindigital.gr.

More performances of the National Theater of Greece will be available online in the coming weeks.