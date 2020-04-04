Kerameus: University entrance exams may be held even in July

“Nationwide university entrance examinations may be held even in July,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Saturday in an interview with Parapolitika newspaper.

The main target of the education ministry is for nationwide university entrance examinations to be held as close as possible to the originally scheduled dates in June or July, she stated.

Regarding universities, she said that the semester will not be lost and expressed her confidence in the Greek universities and their capabilities.

