Kikilias: April is a critical month for the spread of the coronavirus

“April is a critical month for the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Greece,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Saturday in an interview with “Parapolitika” newspaper, noting that as long as we comply with social and individual measures to protect ourselves against the pandemic, we can be optimistic about our future.

The minister also referred to the actions that preceded the recent import of five tons of chloroquine in Greece by India, saying that “our reflexes were immediate. In cooperation with companies that had expressed the intention to produce chloroquine and with the coordinated actions of the National Organisation for Medicines and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we managed to transfer 5 tons of chloroquine from India.”

Rebuffing the main opposition’s criticism, he said that about 5,000 hirings of doctors and nurses have been approved while 2,000 of them have already started working including 112 nurses and 14 doctors in “Sotiria” hospital.