Petsas: Stricter measures will concern the inconsistent citizens

“Stricter measures will concern the inconsistent and not the consistent ones,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Saturday in an interview with Skai TV.

“The consistent citizens will not be affected at all,” he added.

Petsas explained that changes will have to do with the number of movements allowed and the time that someone can stay out. “This is something we are examining and will be decided in the next 24 hours,” he said.

He noted that there is no issue of a partial ban on traffic, adding that traveling outside the urban centres is prohibited.

On measures to support the economy, Petsas said that the government’s plan includes March and April and will expand in May if necessary.

At EU level, he said that a broader discussion is being held which will soon end in the use of common tools to address common problems, such as the bond or ESM broad support for all member states.