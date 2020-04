On 28/03/2020 we published the first diagram in all Greece that forecasted the top and the end of the spread of covid 19.

Today we can announce that the diagram shows that the peak has reached on 1-2 April.

The cases of 3, 4 and 5th April show that the curve is turning down. The end will be on middle of May.

Forecasting conducted by Georgios Atsalakis and Vassilios Tsoubris. Data Analysis and Forecasting Lab, Technical University of Crete, Greece.