The danger is not over; all measures are on the table, Hardalias says

“The government has a plan for all possible phases of the coronavirus spread,” Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Sunday in an interview with ‘Proto Thema’ newspaper.

He added that the government is monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, whether the measures are implemented and decides its next steps.

“Therefore,” he underlined, “all measures are on the table.”

Hardalias clarified that “whatever is deemed appropriate will be done. The prime minister has said that all necessary measures will be taken. I want to be clear. There are no good and bad people in this war. We are not enemies. We do not impose measures. We are all on the same side and we are fighting for the common good.”

Regarding the repatriation of Greeks abroad, he clarified that “we are not in a phase of general repatriation, but on a quarantine. The quarantine applies not only to Greeks living in Greece, but also to Greeks living abroad. Anyone who returns from abroad will be on a quarantine for 14 days. We are not leaving any Greek citizen who needs care away from home.”