Checks in the market are constant, Development Min Georgiadis says

“The checks in the market are constant” underlined Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Monday, speaking to TV SKAI, and he attributed the increase in the prices of some products, such as oranges, to the fact that exports have risen by 150 percent.

Georgiadis estimated that a relevant increase will probably observed in other products also, such as in rice, because Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan will impose duties on rice exports as he is afraid of a food crisis in his country.

In any case, he said, no major price hikes have been observed in Greece, while the availability of protective face masks and antiseptics is better than in other countries.

